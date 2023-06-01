Students from aspirational districts secure impressive percentile in JEE Mains 2023 with BYJU’S and NITI Aayog’s CPP

Bangalore 1st June 2023: BYJU’S Career Plus Program (CPP), an exclusive initiative for India’s aspirational districts in collaboration with NITI Aayog, has enabled students from these areas to attempt and achieve outstanding results in the highly competitive JEE Mains 2023. Out of 63 CPP aspirants, 23 have qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 with impressive percentile scores, an otherwise distant and inaccessible dream for students hailing from these socio-economically weaker areas. By providing students with BYJU’S high-quality, tech-driven learning programs for free and the additional support of BYJU’S Education for All fellows, 8 out of the 23 students have scored above the 80 percentile. Notably, girls form about 22% of the qualifiers. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on April 29.

Since 2021 BYJU’S Career Plus Program has supported numerous students from socio-economic weaker sections across 112 aspirational districts, providing them with free tech-driven learning programs to attempt and ace engineering and medical entrance exams. The selected students hail from 17 different aspirational districts across India showcasing the CPP’s wide reach at the grassroots level. This has been achieved by the consistent support, mentorship, and guidance provided by BYJU’S Education For All fellows.

Commenting on this achievement, Mansi Kasliwal, VP – Social Initiatives, BYJU’S, said, “Through our BYJU’S Career Plus Program for aspirational districts, we aim to empower and equip students with tech-enabled learning programs so that they do not lag behind in their preparation for competitive exams like the JEE and NEET. For students in these areas, aspiring for an engineering or medical seat is next to impossible given the high cost of coaching and lack of qualified teachers or materials. Many of these students are also first-generation learners. The outstanding results secured by the aspirants from these districts is a testament to the quality of coaching provided to them under the guidance of our fellows appointed across these districts. We are hopeful of witnessing more students coming out with flying colours in the coming years.” Shubham Gupta, a BYJU’S CPP student from Moga, Punjab who achieved an overall 96.40 percentile in JEE Mains 2023, said, “Scoring over 96 percentile in JEE Mains is a dream come true for me. I am very grateful to BYJU’S Career Plus Program that has been instrumental in my preparation journey. JEE Mains is considered as one of the toughest exams to crack but the constant support and guidance from BYJU’S, coupled with my dedication and hard work, have helped me qualify for JEE Advanced 2023. Moreover, my mentor’s personalized attention, high-quality study material, and regular assessments have played a key role in my success. I am confident that with the unwavering support from BYJU’S CPP, I will be able to crack the JEE Advanced Exam.”

The JEE (Main) is one of the most sought-after engineering entrance exams in India and is conducted twice a year, providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores. While JEE (Advanced) is exclusively for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other government-aided engineering colleges across the country. It’s important to note that students must appear for JEE (Main) to be eligible for JEE (Advanced).