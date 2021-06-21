Students from Suguna Institute of Poultry Management bags oversees internship placement offers

Mumbai: Suguna Institute of Poultry Management, Udumalpet, Tamil Nadu one of the pioneers and leading poultry management institutions in India, has witnessed a 100 percent placement for 2845 students totally who have completed diploma, degree and Internship learning programmes. Over 10 students of B.Sc. – Poultry Science have bagged abroad internship placement offers with CTC of approx. INR 20 lakh per annum. Suguna Institute of Poultry Management, has once again succeeded by showing productive placement results.

Commenting on the SIPM’s placement achievements, Dr. K. Gagendran, Principal of Suguna Institute of Poultry Management, said- “We are very happy to see our talents being placed in well-established organizations both Domestic and International. Our faculty takes pleasure in providing holistic education to our students by giving them hands on training and practical exposure to poultrymethodologiesin our state-of the art facility. We prepare our students to adopt to the workplace culture through Campus to Corporate Programme. We are extremely proud in assuring 100 percent placement for passed out Candidates. Our students have been able to achieve such good offers from global brands with their sheer hard work and dedication. SIPM will continue to provide great support to our students in their learning and career.”

Suguna foods, Suguna Poultry (Kenya, Bangladesh) Ltd, IFFCO (UAE), Glyco Pharma Technologies, NAIF POULTRY, ALMARAI, IB Group, Venky’s &Ventri Biological the domestic and overseas partners have recruited students from SIPM. The institute has also seen increased recruitment through internship program in ROSE ACRE FARM, IOWA (USA) and Nelson Poultry Farms Kansas (USA).