Students Of DPS Indirapuram Participate In ‘Namaste Thailand Quiz’

DPS Indirapuram leaves no stone unturned to bring out the best in the students with ample exposure and opportunities across the globe. Following the tradition, students of DPS Indirapuram participated in the ‘Namaste Thailand Quiz’ organised by The Royal Thai Embassy at India Islamic Cultural Centre Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, on 7 October 2022. The quiz focused on various aspects of Thailand, including the history, art, culture, heritage, cuisines, and languages of Thailand and its diplomatic relations with India over the past 75 years.

Two students of the school, Ritwij Jha and Arish Isa from class XII K, bagged the first prize in the competition with a cash prize of 30,000 INR. the winners were felicitated by the Ambassador of Thailand, Ms. Pattarat Hongpong. Approximately 54 schools registered their presence at the event, with about 300 teams from various parts of Delhi NCR presenting their calibre with enthusiasm and efficiency. The students were majorly quizzed about Thailand’s culture consisting of questions from varied genres.

“We take immense pride in stating that students of our school performed really well at the competition and brought laurels to the school. Ritwij and Arish participated enthusiastically, answered every question with patience and confidence, and delivered consistent results. Also, receiving the prize from the ambassador herself motivated them to perform well in life and reach great heights. It was indeed a valuable exposure for our students to be a part of this event that helped them learn the foreign culture,” said Ms. Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram.