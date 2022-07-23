Students of KIIT World School Shine in CBSE 12th Exam

New Delhi: The students of KIIT World School Pitampura have given excellent results in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The students excelled in all three streams of Class XII CBSE Exam 2022. Deepanshu Aggarwal from Commerce stream maintained the school’s benchmark by scoring 488 marks, 97.6%. After him, Bhavya Punia 487, is 97.4% in the science stream and Krish Bansal scored 486, 97.2% in humanities.

21 students from KIIT have scored 95 percentile and above whereas 71 students have achieved more than 90 percent. The school average is 86 percent. The school result was 100%. The students credit their teachers’ efforts and their own diligence for their achievement and success.

Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia, principal of KIIT World School, congratulated all the students on their accomplishments and stated that modern teaching techniques and proper care are the sole reasons this was possible.