Students of Manav Rachna International Schools shine with brilliance

Faridabad, 16th, May 2023: Manav Rachna International Schools have once again proved their indomitable success in CBSE Board Examinations with their focus on holistic excellence. A network of 8 Schools around North India in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mohali, Manav Rachna International Schools have made their mark in the CBSE results for Grade 10th and 12th with 100% Passing Strength.

A total 765 students appeared in Grade 10 and 614 students appeared in Grade 12 with a 100% pass record result.

MRIS 14, Faridabad

Grade 10

DEVANGI KASHYAP – 97.60%

Grade 12

NIHARIKA GOEL – 98.80%

LAVANYA & RADHIKA – 97%

ANANYA CHUGH – 96.80% MRIS Charmwood

Grade 10

DHRITI LOWE -97.8%

Grade 12

Dhwani Jain – 98%

Abhinav Kumar- 95%

Kabir Dhawan – 96.6%

MRIS Noida

Grade 10

Saanvi Niranjan – 98%

Grade 12

Ujjwal Kalra- 95%

Nandini Goyal- 94%

Samarth Kher- 94.2% MRIS 46, Gurugram

Grade 10

Peehu Bansal – 98.8%

Grade 12

Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat- 98.6%

Chaitanya Kakkar- 98.6%

Nishita Srivastava- 97.8%

MRIS Ludhiana

Grade 10

JASNOOR SINGH – 96.8%

Grade 12

JASMINE KAUR – 93%

BHAAGWAT SHARMA – 87.8%

HASHMEET KAUR – 90.2%

MRIS 51 Gurugram

Grade 10

ATHARVA BHATT- 96.4%

MRIS Mohali

Grade 10

AALAM GARG – 98.2%

Pradyuman Singh Shekhawat scored 100 in Chemistry, Anshuman and Chaitanya scored 100 in Business Studies, Krish scored 100 in accountancy. In Grade 10 English- Sahaj Bajaj, Mansi Goyal; in Social Science – Peehu Bansal, Saiansh Das, Chhavi Mittal scored 100 on 100.

In Business Studies Radhika Manchanda secured a whopping hundred percent. Kanan Bhatia secured hundred in Political Science. Mehpreet Kaur Pahwa scored a 100 in accountancy. Ishita Sharma scored a 100 in Grade 10 Science. Driti Lowe scored a 100 in Grade 10 English, along with Devansh Bhadana, Sarthak Jain and Aanshika Gupta scoring 100 in Grade 10 Science.

Ms. Mamta Wadhwa – Director Principal, MRIS 14; Ms. Divjot Kaur – Principal, MRIS Charm wood, Ms. Dhriti Malhotra – Director Principal, MRIS 46 Gurugram; Ms. Pooja Puri – Principal, MRIS 51 Gurugram; Ms. Nindiya Saket – Principal, MRIS Noida; Ms. Taruna Vashisht – Principal, MRIS Mohali and Ms. Anju Dhawan – Principal, MRIS Ludhiana are truly elated with the extraordinary feats of the students in CBSE Results 2023.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla said, “It is the hard work and perseverance of the students, parents, teachers and principals which together creates the magic. With the learning pedagogy focused on holistic growth, the achievements in academics, sports, technology, literary etc come naturally to the MRIS Achievers. I wish them the very best for their future. It is now time to grow and time to go beyond. Blessings always. ” Dr. Amit Bhalla congratulated everyone quoting, “100% results are a norm at Manav Rachna International Schools and every year we celebrate this achievement that is only possible through the grit and hard work of our students, educators, facilitators, principals and the opportunities provided to the learners to help them shine in every field.

Executive Directors – Ms. Deepika Bhalla, Ms. Nisha Bhalla, Dr. Sunny Bansal, Mr. Gaurav Rai, and Mr. Lovkesh Magu are overjoyed with the way students have shown their mettle in the CBSE Board Examinations this year.