Students of Orchids The International School, Sonipat shine in the CBSE exams

Sonipat, 16 May 2023: Students of Orchids The International School, New Braham Colony (NBC), Sonipat shine bright in the recently held CBSE 2022-2023 exams with the school securing great results in both 10th & 12 exams. Sakshi from Orchids The International School, Sonipat secured 98% in 12th boards with a perfect 100 marks in Chemistry and A1 grade in all subjects. She is the top scorer in the entire Sonipat district from the Science stream. 70% visual impairment did not deter Gungun Bhola from her studies and she defied the odds and secured 92% in the 12th board from the Humanities stream. The school secured 100% results in 10th exam with Mohit Chabbra scoring 96% in CBSE to become the school topper.

Shalini Chaudhary, Principal, of Orchids The International School, NBC Sonipat said, “I am delighted to share that Orchids The International School, NBC Sonipat has achieved excellent results in the latest CBSE exams for both 10th & 12th board exams. The marking system this year was exceptional and met our expectations. I strongly believe that the same system should be continued for the upcoming academic year. Heartfelt congratulations to all our students and teachers for their hard work and dedication in achieving this outstanding result.”

Sakshi, the class 12 topper from Orchids The International School, NBC, Sonipat said, “I am extremely happy and elated after seeing my results. I did not expect that I would do so well, thanks to my parents and teachers for all the support and guidance. I believe this is just beginning, miles to go before I sleep. I would like to congratulate all the students who have passed out with flying colors.” Sakshi also secured an NTA score of 99.72 in the recently announced JEE results.

Mohit Chabbra, the class 10 topper from Orchids The International School, NBC, Sonipat said, “I was very nervous while checking the results and it’s a great feeling to see my parents and teacher happy for me and for my results. Thanks to all my teachers for their continuous support.”