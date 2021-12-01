Students of RICS SBE receives remarkable placements in top organizations in India & abroad

Noida: RICS School of Built Environment, the pioneers in providing education in the built environment sector announced the successful placements of the (Batch 2019-2021) with leading domestic and international organizations with packages up to Rs 14.5 lakhs. Placements for the batch 2020-2022 have kick-started and are progressing well.

The recruiting process drew in a total of 150 recruiters, including 81 new ones. Well-known corporate names including internationally renowned property consultants like Berkadia, Cushman & Wakefield, Savills, CBRE, JLL, Knight Frank, ICICIBank, Nalsoft, Paranjape Schemes ConstructionLtd, JMC Projects India, Puranik Builders, Xanadu Realty, DesignQandy, Homelane, Valocity, Red Ribbon Asset Management, David Adamson Group) have offered placements to RICS SBE students.

“We are delighted to announce that more than 95 percent of our students from the 2019-2021 batch are placed in some of the industry’s most prestigious organizations. “We feel fortunate when prominent recruiters recognize the potential of our students. Our endeavor is to assist students to improve their entrepreneurial and employability skills constantly,” remarked Mr. Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director of RICS School of Built Environment. “We are grateful to the firms who have shown their confidence in the RICS School of Built Environment by hiring students and providing them with opportunities to address the professional needs.”– he further added.

“It is quite heartening to see the industry supporting our students wholeheartedly and finding their skill-sets relevant in a highly dynamic market situation. It reinforces our belief in the institution’s underlying principle of ‘for the industry, by the industry’.” added RICS SBE’s Placements Director- Mr. Saravpreet Singh.

