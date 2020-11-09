Students of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow win 2nd prize in Breaking News video contest at CONSTANTIA 2020

We are delighted to announce that three students of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow – Shivika Tiwari, Vaibhav Vardhan Singh and Hardik Raj Kapoor of Grade 11 won the 2nd prize in the film making competition- Breaking News which is part of Annual Inter-School Festival-Constantia 2020 hosted by La Martiniere College from 3-5th November 2020.

Constantia 2020 is known to be the toughest contest and was organized virtually this time wherein 20 other reputed schools from India, Dubai and Kuwait (UAE) competed.

Provided the limited time to submit the video, the students successfully created the interview video in a single day on the topic “The adaptations in the routine and practices in one family due to the spread of the Coronavirus” under the kind guidance of Mr. Anubhav Singh- Music Teacher and School Media Head, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

Script, shooting & final editing was done by Shivika Tiwari, Hardik Raj Kapoor &Vaibhav Vardhan respectively. The student created the video by interviewing a family like a real news report and asked relevant questions on how the Covid Lockdown had impacted their lives.