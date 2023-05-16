Students of TSWY Celebrate Mother’s Day

The Shriram Wonder Years (TSWY) students, Rohini, celebrated Mother’s Day with great enthusiasm and joy on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The school organised various activities, including making DIY tiaras and beach necklaces, enjoying snacks and refreshing drinks, and having fun in the splash pool with their mothers.

The event’s highlight was the dance session, where the mothers danced to their children’s favorite songs and rhymes, creating a bond of love and affection among them. The event aimed to celebrate the bond between a mother and her child and show appreciation for all the hard work and sacrifices mothers make for their children. Mothers had a relaxing time playing with children in the Splash Pool to beat the summer heat. Children made beautiful paper ring necklaces with their mothers.