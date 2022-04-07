Students of VMSIIHE can now intern in Portugal’s Martinhal Family Hotels

Mumbai, April 2022: Goa-based leading hospitality management institute, V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), has partnered with Portugal based hospitality brand – Martinhal Family Hotels and Resorts – to provide internship opportunities to students of the institute.

With four luxurious properties, two each in Algarve and Lisbon, the institute has signed a two-year agreement with the group.

Said Prof Irfan Mirza, Director/Principal, VMSIIHE, “The internship is a crucial phase of the curriculum of the three-year degree programs BSc International Hospitality Management and B.Sc. Culinary Arts is offered at VMSIIHE. This partnership will allow students to obtain practical experience, network with professionals in the field and gain on the job training in Portugal. It also aligns with the institute’s goal of being a centre of excellence for the hospitality industry in India and will prepare students for the ever-changing needs of the industry.”

Once accepted the students will be provided with accommodation, meals, laundry facilities, and on-the-job training along with a stipend.

The Institute has the unique privilege of having an existing collaboration with Turismo de Portugal, the Portuguese government’s official tourism agency. The collaboration is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries.

VMSIIHE offers students opportunities to do their professional internships at reputed starred hotels in India and abroad in some of the leading hotels across countries.

With a string of long-standing associations with international and domestic hospitality majors to its credit, VMSIIHE has recently also introduced a three-year full-time B.Sc. Culinary Arts Program. The B.Sc. The program offers strong skilled-based modules and management experience with all the elements of Food Production, Food Beverage, and Service operations.