Study Group and Florida Atlantic University expand partnership to recruit graduate Indian students directly into the College of Business’s Business Analytics MBA and MS, International Business MS, and Supply Chain Management MS

New Delhi 13th March 2023: Study Group, one of the leading global education partners for Indian students, has expanded its partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The development enables students to directly gain admission into a number of FAU’s College of Business degree programs: the Master of Business Administration, and three Master of Science (MS) degrees in Business Analytics, International Business, and Supply Chain Management. Recruitment is now open for the Fall 2023 semester.

Florida Atlantic University College of Business is a proud member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AASCB), of which less than 5% of all business colleges belong. Additionally, FAU is a Top 50 university for entrepreneurship according to The Princeton Review (2022). FAU is in Boca Raton, Florida, a city known for its thriving entrepreneurial tech industry, offering students plenty of opportunities to gain valuable work experience. Also, with the fourth largest economy in the U.S., Florida is built for business, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“Future business leaders need both academic knowledge and cross-cultural understanding to succeed in a global marketplace. We are proud to welcome graduate students from around the world to FAU where they will receive a first-rate business education in our innovative and nationally recognized degree programs and have opportunities to collaborate and learn from students with many different backgrounds,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., Dean of FAU’s College of Business. “We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of international business students from Study Group and anticipate the unique perspectives and contributions they will bring to our community.”

FAU’s graduate business degrees are highly accessible and deliver an excellent return on investment. Its graduates have gone on to work at Microsoft, Citrix, and Office Depot. Furthermore, the university invests in students’ development through an Executive Forum Speaker Series, in which entrepreneurs and executives from across southern Florida conduct presentations and seminars.

Mr. Karan Lalit, Regional Director, Study Group said, “We are delighted to have extended our partnership with Florida Atlantic University. Now, graduate students who aspire to study at FAU’s reputable College of Business can directly gain admission to a number of attractive Master’s degrees that have been deliberately structured to provide students with a first-hand glimpse into the inner workings of the ever-evolving business world.”

“Graduate business education opens the door to so many opportunities. Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business is in the midst of southeast Florida’s bustling economy, magnifying these opportunities,” said Ken H. Johnson, Ph.D., associate dean in the College of Business. “All my life, I have benefited from friendships and relationships with professional associates from all over the world. I think this will be true as well for our international business graduate students. They will experience a top-rated education, a vibrant economy, and endless networking opportunities all in a beautiful part of the world. I am very excited about continuing the success our FAU-Study Group partnership has had with engineering students as we now look to welcome our first cohort of international business graduate students.”

