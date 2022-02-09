Suguna Institute of Poultry Management opens admissions for Diploma Programmes

Bengaluru 09th February 2022: Suguna Institute of Poultry Management, the leading poultry institute in India opens admissions for February 2022 session for the Diploma Programme. Diploma in Commercial Broiler Production Management, Diploma in Broiler Breeder Production, and Diploma in Poultry Health admissions are now available.

The Diploma courses are a one-year curriculum divided into two semesters of six months each. Students who have finished their 12th STD examinations in any stream are eligible for the course. The curriculum is developed with a focus on practical learning that contributes 60% and theoretical learning that contributes 40%. The course eligibility for a Diploma in Poultry Health requires an average of 50% in the degree examinations. Candidates that are interested in participating in the programmes can register at info@sugunainstitute.com , admissions@sugunainstitute.com