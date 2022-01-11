Summer Fields School organises vaccination camp for students in Gurugram

x

Gurugram, 11-01-2022: Summer Fields School, Gurugram organised a two-day Covid vaccination camp for its students (age between 15-18 years) in collaboration with the Haryana Government on 10th and 11th January 2022. As many as 140 students, accompanied by their parents/guardians, received their first doses of Covaxin under the supervision of school management and a UPHC team deployed at the campsite to look after the vaccination drive in this two-day-long camp.

SoumyaTaneja, Head-Junior School, Summer Fields School said,

“In these times, vaccination has become a priority and our children have been waiting to get themselves vaccinated. It gives me immense pleasure to organise a vaccination drive for our students. The school has followed all the COVID SOPs, ensuring the safety of each child by adhering to social distancing norms. I hope this initiative benefits our children and we all remain safe.”

The students with consent from their parents/guardians, pre-registered themselves to get their slots booked for vaccination. They were separated in classrooms to avoid crowding in accordance with COVID protocols. Further, they were kept under close observation after receiving the vaccine to check for vaccine-related complications like infections, allergy or any other symptoms. The school authority in coordination with the paramedic team ensured requisite support and facilities while following all the necessary Covid-related protocols while organising this vaccination camp.

Aditi Duharia, a student of Class 12th after getting jabbed, said,