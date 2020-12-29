Summit (GSS) Metamorphosis School of Entrepreneurship announces the winners of their 3rd Global Schoolpreneur 2020

India: Metamorphosis School of Entrepreneurship declares the winners of their 3rd Global Schoolpreneur Summit which is the world’s largest idea pitching event conducted for students at the school level. In this year’s summit more than 2000+ ideas were pitched from 5000+ students of 10+ countries.

Afnan Towheed and Shloka Singh Thakur from Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad won the 1st prize for their pitch idea ‘The Vizard’. The first runner up of the GSS Summit were Sahasra Kanagala and Srihithan from The Creek Planet School, Hyderabad with their pitch idea ‘Oxygenic’ followed by Shreya Mehta and Navya Bansal from JBCN International School, Mumbai as the 2nd runner-up with their pitch idea ‘Peeling Covid’.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively along with mentoring opportunities and guidance from top industry leaders. The winning ideas will also be featured in Metamorphosis Innovation Cell and the top three winners will also be granted a 50% discount on Metamorphosis School Of Entrepreneurship programme. Apart from this, there were cash prizes and perks for all the 15 finalists and other participants of the competition.

Speaking on the successful completion of the 3rd Global Schoolpreneur Summit, Mr. Pavan Allena, Founder & CEO of MetamorphosisEdu says; “We at Metamorphosis have always aspired to build a strong community that appreciates the power of Entrepreneurship and the perks that comes with it. We want to inculcate the 21st century entrepreneurship skills in every student that we come across so that they not only help in shaping the future of the country but also have a new perspective towards life”

“The Global Schoolpreneur Summit is our small effort towards the big goal of empowering school children across the globe and looking at this year’s participation & enthusiasm from students we expect next year’s event to be even bigger and better” – He further adds.

The global competition was held in three different rounds i.e Application Process, Entrepreneurial Questions and Elevator Pitch where the students had to showcase their entrepreneurial talents to clear each of the rounds to secure a spot in the finale. The main sectors of idea pitching were Healthcare, E-Commerce, Education/Ed-tech, Consumer Tech, sustainability, CleanTech etc.

Amazed with the ideas presented by the students Ms. Renuka Bodla (Head of Novartis Biome India) who was also the head panelist says; “I am overwhelmed to see kids presenting such brilliant ideas at such a small age. Their vision & passion for entrepreneurship are at power with the adults and looking at them I am pretty sure that the future of our country is quite bright”

“I would also like to congratulate Pavan Allena and his team for putting together a platform that enables kids to become leaders of tomorrow” – She further adds

Next year’s GSS Summit will be much larger spanning over a time period of over 4 months. Students across the globe will have interschool-preneur summits, then city-conclaves and then the Grand Finale. Next year participation is expected to indulge 10000+ students from 15+ countries.