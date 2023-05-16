Sunstone introduces path-breaking experiential MBA programme ‘Sunstone Select’ at Sharda University

Mumbai, 16, May 2023: Sunstone, India’s leading higher education start-up, has launched Sunstone Select- an innovative and experiential MBA program at Sharda University. As the world crawls back on its feet after a global pandemic, the employment landscape has undergone severe changes. The new workforce is expected to be agile, adaptive, experienced, digitally literate and resilient. In order to equip students with the skills needed for Industry 4.0, a focus on experiential learning is essential.

Sunstone Select- a unique and distinctive experiential learning MBA program acquires an edge over the traditional MBA programs as it offers a practical and real-world insight to the students. This MBA program is designed to disrupt traditional classroom learning by imbibing a ‘field-first’ approach and dual specialization to students with the option to choose from six new-age specializations.

The six specializations include Marketing & MarkTech, Finance & Fintech, People & Organization, Product Innovation & Management, Business Analytics & Insights and Logistics & Supply Chain

Commenting upon the launch, Mr Piyush Nangru, Co-Founder and COO, Sunstone, said, “We are pleased to introduce Sunstone Select at Sharda University. This program has been designed to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge and provides students the chance to apply their learning beyond the four walls of a classroom. An MBA program should offer more than just a certificate, and it is imperative for students to stay up-to-date in today’s fast-paced world. Through Sunstone Select, students will not only gain insights into the challenges and opportunities of the business world but they will also be well-versed with the ever-evolving nature of the industry. Sunstone Select provides students with valuable industry exposure through mentorship, exchange programs, and extensive internships. By placing equal emphasis on academics, practical knowledge and industry exposure, it aims to empower students for a sustainable long-term career growth. We are confident that this holistic approach to education will prepare students to excel in the business world and make meaningful contributions to their chosen professions.”

With the aim to provide a holistic approach to education, this program has a mix of Outdoor immersion, Student-Led Immersion and Industry Immersion programs.

The outdoor immersion programs are tailored towards broadening students’ perspective, enhancing awareness around India’s socio-economic landscape and exchanging meaningful conversations with the leaders and CXOs.

This program encourages students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, leadership skills, and helps them in building a strong network of business professionals. Through the student-led immersion programmes like Brand Building, Venture Initiation, Social Innovation etc., the students are prepared to be leaders of tomorrow. The program also offers INR 10 Cr Seed Fund for student-led start-ups.

The key factor of this program is the focus on immersion programs that will enable students to work with industry leaders on live projects for a real-world business experience. Additionally, with over eight months of internships, a unique CXO mentorship programme, students will be able to apply their classroom learning in a professional setting.

Students also get to fast-track their journey from classroom to boardroom with networking, events and meetups.

Commenting on the association, a Sharda University spokesperson said, “We have always prioritized providing holistic education to our students at Sharda University. Our collaboration with Sunstone is an opportunity for us to offer students a program that combines theoretical and practical knowledge, empowering them to succeed in the corporate world. Through our joint efforts and Sunstone Select’s distinct advantages, our students will receive immersive industry-oriented learning, practical knowledge, and placement assistance, enabling their career growth and fostering their entrepreneurial abilities.”

As the admission season approaches, Sunstone Select offers a promising opportunity for students who aspire to excel in their business careers. The program aims to provide a holistic educational experience that nurtures leadership, fosters innovation, and prepares students to become future-ready business professionals. For further information https://sunstoneselect.in/