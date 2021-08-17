Supported by IBPS, Process Outsourcing Services is empowering youth in Mysuru

New Delhi: The India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) from the Government of India has played a pivotal role in setting up BPO/ITES operations in several small cities across the country and thus creating employment opportunities for local youth. Under the aegis of IBPS, rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd. has established a centre at Mysuru in 2019 and is empowering the youth through skill development and generation of employment opportunities. The centre employs about 150 youths, where nearly 50% are female employees.

rProcess Outsourcing Services had been allocated 100 seats under IBPS. The IBPS scheme was notified by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India Programme. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is the executing agency of the IBPS scheme.

Founded in 2010, rProcess Outsourcing Services provides services in the area of image and video annotation for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Computer Vision companies worldwide, including Fortune 500 corporations. Cost-effectiveness, high- quality delivery and complete data security are the hallmarks of its services. It is an ISO 9001 Certified, ISO 27001:2013 Certified (Information security) and GDPR Compliant company helmed by a team of experts. The successful operation at Mysuru under IBPS has motivated the company to now aim to further expand its operations in other Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, said: “The IBPS scheme is an endeavour to foster BPO/ITeS ecosystem beyond metro cities and thus create employment opportunities for local youths. I would like to congratulate rProcess Outsourcing Service Pvt Ltd for establishment of their BPO/ITES unit at Mysuru under IBPS. I certainly believe that this initiative will empower local youths of the region and will also attract investment in the region.”

Smitha Manjesh, Sr Director Operations, rProcess Outsourcing Services, said: “Mysuru is home to several schools and colleges. It possesses twin advantages of relative affordability and low attrition rate over metropolitan cities. Our Mysuru centre was established with an aim to upskill the fresh-out-of-college youth and generate employment opportunities in their hometown. We are thankful to the STPI team, who helped us understand the scheme’s benefits and aided our expansion plans.

The objective of the scheme is to foster an IT ecosystem in Tier 2 and 3 cities through the establishment of 48,300 seats in respect of BPO/ITes operations across the country. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to 50% of the total admissible expenditure (Capital / Operational), with an upper ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh per BPO/ITES seat. There are certain special incentives in the scheme to promote employment to women and specially-enabled persons, the participation of local entrepreneurs, setting up operations at non-capital cities, etc.