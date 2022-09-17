Suraasa Launches #TeachersMatter To Recognise Teachers

India, September 2022: There are millions of teachers who are changing the lives of billions of student’s every day. Teachers not only teach academic subjects but also impart lessons that go beyond the classroom walls and shape the future. At every stage of life, from childhood to adulthood, an individual seeks words and guidance from one or more mentors who can help him grow & succeed.

Suraasa – India’s leading teacher upskilling platform, is here to celebrate this idea in a unique way with their very special campaign—#TeachersMatter.

As per the brand, over the couple of decades; the benefits that came with the teaching profession earlier–be it respect, remuneration, recognition, or rewards—have been altered drastically. People, especially youngsters, assume that teaching is an easy, non-challenging job, placing it at the bottom of the career choice funnel. The campaign is an attempt to place teaching as the mainstream profession that significantly matters in the society. It urges people to recognise teachers as our hope of a better future.

Initially, the brand released a teaser on Teachers’ Day itself to highlight their core thought: Teachers Matter not just on teachers’ day, but everyday. They shared that they are seeing growing traction and love for the video on all platforms alike. The video has garnered 200k views on YouTube so far.

The launch video of the campaign, which was released on 12th September, features accomplished professionals from people in 20s to people in their 60s answering a simple yet very thought provoking question – “Do teachers really matter?”. The video ends with a beautifully penned tribute to teachers. It brings out a strong emotion that whether you are an entrepreneur, tech expert, artist or even an exceptional sportsperson, everyone who has ever had a teacher has experienced the magical impact they create.

Talking about what teachers do on an everyday basis, CEO & Co-Founder of Suraasa Rishabh Khanna shares, “I used to be a distracted student as a student. But it was my teachers and their guidance that stuck with me and enabled me to create a good life for myself. For me and everyone at Suraasa, it is for those selfless, loving and encouraging actions of our teachers that we stand here —giving back to the teaching community. And I have always believed that we can never do ENOUGH to thank teachers for the kind of magic that they create. Here’s to recognizing, respecting and rewarding our mentors for everything they do – every single day! #TeachersMatter!”

Over the years, Suraasa has had over 100,000 teacher users on its platform spanning over 41 nationalities. The brand aims to complete 500 million minutes of training with 300,000 teachers by the end of 2023. Today, Suraasa-trained teachers work in schools of all major curricula including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge, along with UK & American institutions.

As Suraasa claims, the campaign is just the beginning. In the coming future, they expect to roll out many more initiatives to empower teachers & restore the status of the teaching profession. They envision to create more opportunities, expand their reach and channel more & more resources for teachers under their heart touching #TeachersMatter campaign.