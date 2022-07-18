Suraasa recognizes teacher efforts by conducting ‘Teacher Impact Awards’

New Delhi, 18th July 2022: Suraasa – a platform where teachers get mentored & qualified to teach in top schools organized Teacher Impact Awards on 11th June 2022 in which cash prizes worth INR 8 Lakhs were distributed.

Through this initiative, teachers associated with Suraasa were encouraged to record and recognise the impact they have been creating. The event was judged by industry leaders like Ms. Anu Monga(Chairperson TAISI- The Association of International Schools of India), Ms. Varsha Agarwal Rodewal (Secondary School Principal at Ascend International School, Mumbai), Jaya Bhavnani (Founder and Executive Director of Dwight Global School, USA and Dubai) and Dr. Justin Reynolds (Middle School Principal at GEMS Dubai American Academy, Dubai). The awards rekindled the desire in teachers to be able to talk about themselves and showcase their skills to the world. Therefore, each teacher had to record the impact they had been creating on an everyday basis and talk about it out in the open.

Recognising the finest teaching talent, the event had winners in different categories selected on the basis of impact created, quality of evidence, social media recognition, vision for the future and more. The final 3 winners were awarded cash prizes and the top 10 entries would get membership and guidance on securing an interview in their dream institution. The winners were as under –

Winner: Ms Noor Nazia (20,000 AED/ INR 4 Lakhs)

1st runner up: Ms Amira Shah Murad (10,000 AED/ INR 2 lakhs)

2nd runner-up: Mr Nikhil Menon (10,000 AED/INR 2 lakhs)

Educators’ Choice Award: Mr Shaikh Abdulla (AED 2000/ INR 40,000)

Rishabh Khanna, Co-founder & CEO of Suraasa, shares, “With Teacher Impact Awards, we want to bring a spiral impact, a cyclic perpetual impact in every teacher’s growth which would take teaching and teachers to the highest levels of the profession. Every time a teacher creates a video to apply to the awards, they get to realise their importance and their impact on society, and that is exactly what Suraasa intended to do by providing a spotlight to the teachers and the well-deserved recognition they deserve.”

Building on the legacy of the Teacher Impact Awards, Suraasa aims to bring teachers under the limelight by hosting multiple events for teachers in diverse formats, panels, and audiences in the coming years. Through initiatives like these, the industry can put forward teaching as one of the most financially rewarding, socially rewarding & emotionally rewarding careers by showcasing real-life impactful teacher creators.