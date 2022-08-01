SVKM’s NMIMS School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, Shirpur Campus bags NBA Accreditation

Shirpur, 1st August, 2022: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM), Shirpur Campus has won accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Bachelor in Pharmacy (B Pharm) undergraduate education program for a period of five years.

Now, the students enrolling for a four-year B Pharm degree course from the current academic year onwards will get an opportunity to complete one more year of education to get an NBA accredited certificate. This signifies that B Pharm degree students at NMIMS Shirpur Campus are accredited by the NBA. This accreditation means the campus follows certain norms as outlined by the regulator and provides a quality education in pharmacy.

In case students are willing to apply for a post graduate program overseas, this NBA accreditation will help them get priority in the selection process against the non-NBA accredited students. Also, the degree accredited by the NBA helps improve employability with chances to get a higher package than non-NBA accredited students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Akshay Malhotra, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS Shirpur Campus, said, “With this accreditation in place, the students enrolling for the B Pharm programs would be considered as NBA accredited degree holders. This accreditation will be valid for students taking admission for the B Pharm course from the current academic year.”

The major benefits of this accreditation include the recognition of the highest quality of education available at this campus which will strengthen consumers’ confidence and employers value degrees the most. Also in addition to enhance employability prospects, it will facilitate transnational recognition of degrees and mobility of NBA accredited graduates, and demonstrate accountability to the public, commitment to excellence and continuous quality improvement.

The NBA is a process of quality assurance and improvement whereby a program in an approved institution is critically appraised to verify that the institution or the program continues to meet the norms and standards prescribed by the regulator.

It is a tool that stakeholders use to monitor, assess and evaluate the standards and quality of the education students receive at a college, university, or other institution of higher learning. The purpose of the accreditation by the NBA is to promote and recognize excellence in technical education in colleges and universities. The NBA accreditation process benefits students, institutions, employers and also to the public at large in external quality assessment.

Dr Malhotra further added, “The credit for this accreditation goes to the SVKM’s NMIMS administration along with the entire faculty and staff members of the School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, and also all stakeholders who put in their constant efforts to achieve this milestone.”

This milestone was achieved through constant guidance and encouragement from Shri Amrishbhai Patel, Hon. Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS; Dr. Chandrakant Bonde, In-Charge Associate Dean, SPTM; Shri Bhupeshbhai Patel, Joint President, SVKM; Mentor of Shirpur Campus Shri Rajagopal Bhandari, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS; Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar and Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Dr. R. S. Gaud, Director, SVKM’s Pharma Institutions; Dean Pharma Sciences Dr. Bala Prabhakar; Dr. Akshay Malhotra, Director, Mukesh Patel Technology Park; Chief Accountant Shri Rahul Dande and Deputy Registrar Shri Bhupesh Jaware among others.