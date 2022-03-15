SVKM’s NMIMS welcomes Dr Sushil Kulkarni as Dean of School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics

15th March, Mumbai: SVKM’s NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University is pleased to announce that Dr Sunil Kulkarni has been appointed as the new Dean of School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics starting from March 2022.

Dr. Sunil Kulkarni has a multidisciplinary academic and research background. His deep commitment has earned him a specialisation in Machine Learning and related fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Data Mining, Deep Learning and Database systems. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Mumbai.

Prior to being associated with SVKM’s NMIMS, he has 35 years of teaching experience in Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science. His professional journey includes his role as Associate Professor and Head of Mathematics Department at Jai Hind College. He also has a long 20 years working relationship with the University of Mumbai in the College of Informatics. He was briefly associated with ICT as well.

With a total of forty-three international research papers under his name, Dr Sushil Kulkarni has a proven track record in the application of machine learning and related tools and techniques in different fields such as business, social sciences, life sciences, data science and computational mathematics. His research has been published in national and international journals such as the International Journal of Interactive mobile technologies, Journal of Expert Systems published by Springer, Indian Journal of Applied Research.

Apart from getting his research papers published, he has also been an active member of the editorial board of three international journals. He has been invited to lecture at five international conferences and over twenty national conferences/workshops. Given his commendable work over the years, he has been a part of the Board of Studies in topics like Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science in more than ten main universities and self-sufficient establishments which encompass the University of Mumbai.

We are elated to welcome Dr Sunil Kulkarni as a part of our university. We wish him all the best in his new endeavour.