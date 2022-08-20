TAHDCO Joins Veranda RACE to Help SC/ST Students Pursue Banking Careers

Chennai, August 2022: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct free educational training for competitive Banking examinations for SC, ST students in Tamil Nadu under Veranda RACE.

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will admit 100 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Tamil Nadu for Veranda Race’s Bank exam preparation coaching classes. Through this program, Veranda Race will offer free training to students from the socially backward communities to face competitive exams in the banking sector (clerical/probationary officers).

The 8 week programme consists of 5 classroom sessions for 215 hours along with mock tests and personality development session for interview preparation. The programme will include training on all the modules such as mathematics, English, general knowledge, aptitude/reasoning and general computer skills.