Talentedge teams up with American InterContinental University to launch 1 year MBA globally in India

Ed-Tech firm Talentedge, the first to bring ‘Live & Interactive’ anywhere learning in digital format, has made it possible for Indians to attain an MBA in just a year through American InterContinental University (AIU). AIU offers a 1 Year MBA program with 9 unique specializations.

American InterContinental University has collaborated with India’s leading Edtech firm in the Higher Education space – Talentedge.com, to help learners sitting anywhere from Dibrugarh to Delhi to earn a One-Year MBA at just Rs. 3 Lakhs.

With this agreement, Indian students can realize their goal of adding an American degree to their portfolio without even having to leave their homes. This opportunity offers students from humble backgrounds to have an impactful CV at no extra costs.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge said, “Talentedge is extremely delighted to team up with American InterContinental University to offer an MBA that can help students to fulfil their educational dream of having an MBA without the huge expense associated with it. With this, we are bringing a learning experience and making it accessible in any town and any city of India with internet-access. Students can also save crucial time in their lives by gaining a status of a global MBA in just a year. This is a part of our initiative to make quality education more inclusive and accessible to more and more learners across India.”

Talentedge has introduced this program at a competitive price in India so that students from most walks of life can pursue an MBA. With a program fee of just Rs. 3 Lakhs many more people can now earn a quality MBA from an American university without having to step out and without the huge loan burden that is generally associated with a MBA program.

The MBA promotes diversity while ensuring that aspirational and ambitious students get quality education even while they remain in the confines of their homes.

Are you ready to pursue your American degree?