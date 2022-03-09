Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board joins hands with BYJU’S to give tabs to underprivileged kids

Chennai, 9th March 2022: Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board joins hands with India’s largest ed-tech company BYJU’S to give tabs to underprivileged kids at Rajiv Gandhi Housing Board, Kuppam Beach Road. This community-building activity is a part of the ‘BYJU’S- Education for all (EFA) initiative that aims to impact the lives of 10 million children by 2025.

BYJU’S EFA is a one-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder initiative where BYJU’S is working with more than 110 NGOs and thousands of on-ground facilitators to provide quality education completely free to millions of underserved children across 26 states of India.

The children had the opportunity to experience BYJU’S app first-hand and they were excited that they could play games & also get to learn from it.

Sharing her thoughts, Jayanthi Premchandar, a citizen activist who works for the upliftment of slum localities & a representative of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, said, “I’m thankful to BYJU’S for collaborating with Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board to aid these kids’ future by providing them with the tabs. EFA is a much-needed push given by the brand to ensure underserved communities get equal access to quality education, empowering them to grow to their full potential.”