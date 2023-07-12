Tampa Bay’s Ice Cold Air Tampa Franchisees Organize Back to School Drive and Bashes

TAMPA, FL (July 12, 2023) – The new academic year starts soon, and more than 200,000 economically disadvantaged students will be attending Hillsborough and Pinellas County public schools. To help make sure that students have the tools they need to learn, Ice Cold Air franchisees in Tampa Bay are once again joining together to host a Back to School Drive and accompanying Back to School Bashes. Through these initiatives and more throughout the year, Ice Cold Air is determined to make a meaningful impact in the Tampa Bay community.

BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

For the 16th year in a row, Ice Cold Air Tampa franchises are gearing up for their annual Back to School Supply Drive. This year, through the end of July, six Ice Cold Air locations be offering free oil changes* in exchange for $20 worth of school supplies donated.

The school supply drive will help ensure students have the supplies they’ll need when they return to school this year. The supply drive will take place simultaneously at the following Ice Cold Air locations:

410 South Dale Mabry Tampa, FL 33609, (813) 879-0600

6609 Gall Blvd. Zephyrhills, FL 33541, (813) 782-7000

3902 S. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611, (813) 835-7283

3508 US Hwy. 19 North New Port Richey, FL 34652, (727) 844-3508

102 US Hwy. 41 S Inverness, FL 34450, (352) 726-1828

1180 Court Street Clearwater, FL 33756, (727) 461-5727

*Oil change up to 5 qts, standard weight oil-synthetic, high mileage, or special requests extra. Appointment required

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASHES

Beginning Saturday, July 22nd, Ice Cold Air also will be hosting Back to School Bashes, giving away 50 backpacks with school supplies to preregistered families. To register your student, send an email to hi@icecoldair.com with your family’s name, student’s name(s), age(s), and school grade(s) to receive the appropriate supplies.

The Back to School Bashes will be held at the following locations on the dates and times listed below:

July 22nd, 11 AM – 2 PM: 102 US Hwy. 41 S Inverness, FL 34450, (352) 726-1828

July 29th, 11 AM – 2 PM: 1180 Court Street Clearwater, FL 33756, (727) 461-5727

August 3rd, 11 AM – 2 PM: 3902 S. Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611, (813) 835-7283

Ice Cold Air Franchisor Ashley Butler says, “One of the biggest responsibilities of being a business owner is to take care of your community. When I was younger, my grandmother said when you get blessed it’s your turn to be a blessing to others. One of my favorite times of the year is when my dad would take me back to school clothes shopping. Money is so tight that a little support can go a long way. It’s just a way for us to tell the kids that their community supports them to go and do their best. Hold your head high and have pride in yourself. We’re very proud of Dennis McBride for deciding to join us this year to give away 50 book bags to his community.”

Ice Cold Air Franchisee Dennis McBride said, “Within the past five years of owning Ice Cold Air at 1180 Court Street, I have connected with residents of the community and also staff of Homeless Empowerment Program, local shelters, churches, and more. The more I talked with these customers, the more I heard about the struggles of many right here in our community. As a father, I know how expensive it can be to buy everything off of the school supply list. I’m proud that at Ice Cold Air we take care of people, and, with our Back to School Drive and Back to School Bashes, we get to do more of that.”

Learn more about Ice Cold Air at https://www.icecoldair.com/.