TAPMI Hosts 18th Edition of Quiz on the Beach

Bengaluru, 18th January 2023: The 18th edition of Quiz on the Beach (QoTB), T A Pai Management Institute’s flagship event, concluded successfully at the scenic shores of Malpe Beach. A huge crowd gathered on the occasion to witness the 16 teams battling it out for the coveted QoTB Champions title. The event commenced with an address by Professor Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice Chancellor-Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, MAHE and Director TAPMI, followed by a brief address by our Co-power sponsor – 5 Paisa and Associate Sponsors – Stockgro and Neo-Finnesse.

This year, QoTB was conducted for 2 segments – QoTB Juniors for school students and QoTB Premier for undergraduate students and corporate working professionals. While the QoTB Premier segment was coordinated by the famous Quizmaster – Mr. Giri Balasubramaniam, who officially started the quizzing event with his crowd-engaging charm and captivated the audience instantly, the QoTB Juniors segment was coordinated by Ms. Rashmi Furtado who too mesmerized the audience and participants with her quizzing style and expertise.

The event has begun with the QoTB Premier segment and saw intense competition till the last minute. Finally, it concluded with 3 teams emerging as Winners, 1st runners-up, and 2nd runners-up. Team Ignorance is Bliss from Chennai led by R. Jayakanthan and B Naveen Kumar, team Qurios Docs from Kolkata led by Sayan Mazumdar and Bishayan Bhattacharjee and team Tirupar Tughlaqs from Bengaluru led by Yogesh Pai and Tanmay Prusty, emerged out as deserving candidates for the respective positions.

For the QoTB Juniors segment, team Sunbeam, Lahartara from Varanasi led by Aditya Jaswal and Shashwat Mishra emerged as Winners, team Qurios from Bengaluru led by Sreenandh Sudheesh and Venugopal Chepuri emerged as 1st Runners up and team Broke Boyz from Kolkata led by Manav Dalmia and Ishaan Vats emerged as 2nd Runners up.

It was fierce competition in both segments which made the QoTB’23 experience, even more, enthralling this year for participants as well as the audience.

The event concluded on a high note with all the Winners and Runners being felicitated and rewarded on stage with their respective cash prizes. The Winners of both segments were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, while the 1st and 2nd Runners up were awarded a cash prize of Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000 each respectively for both segments.

QoTB’23 is yet another feather in T A Pai Management Institute Manipal’s cap, considering it was conducted after 2 years due to the pandemic. The credit for the stunningly well-planned execution of QoTB’23 goes to the students of Esprit – The Quizzing Committee of TAPMI and the supporting student clubs and committees.