TAPMI organized the first edition of “The Coastal Karnataka Education Leadership summit- Udupi Region”

Manipal, December 2nd, 2022: T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), one of India’s premier B-schools with the prestigious double crown accreditation (AACSB, AMBA) successfully concluded the first edition of “The Coastal Karnataka Education Leadership summit- Udupi Region”

The Coastal Karnataka Education Leadership Summit was a one-day workshop for the pre-university principals/vice-principals. Fifty representatives of various reputed institutions from across the Udupi district attended the event.

At the inaugural address Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, spoke on the theme “Educational Leadership: Why is it Important?”. He shared several insights on the quality and attributes that are required to be honed by the educational leaders of this generation and how they can transform a school or community for the better and ensure success for both students and educators.

The Resource Person: Ms. Pranjali Kirloskar, Manipal Center for European Studies, Manipal, delivered her talk on the topic “NEP2020: Implications for Pre-University Education”. She gave insights on how one can embrace to the changes in an institution as a whole in view of the incorporation of NEP2020 going forward.