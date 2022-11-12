TCO1 announces 75% waiver on annual tuition fees for students before Children’s Day

Noida-based start-up in online education, which recently clocked a valuation of over $10 mn, The Class Of One (TCO1), announced a waiver of 75% on annual tuition fees for children a few days before the occasion of Children’s Day. India’s leading online school has introduced this offer as a measure to support its campaign of fostering quality-based affordable education for all.

TCO1 conducts classes on virtual medium for Nursery to Class 8th kids. It has recently opened online admissions for the new session on its webpage. Divya Jain, Founder and Director, TCO1, said, “Education is a vital constituent of an individual’s personality development and future growth. We believe as an organisation, we must fulfil our duties to provide students access to quality education at an inexpensive cost expenditure.”

Announcing the new discount package of 75% waiver on its social media platforms, TCO1 has a flexible admission policy and admits students like mid-term admission seekers, army kids, and children who dabble in sports and athletics.

The Class of One has, in the past, released many student-friendly packages to encourage admissions from children who belong to sports and army backgrounds. Another initiative was taken to promote admissions of girl children from downtrodden sections of society by introducing specialised packages for them.