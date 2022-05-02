TCO1 puts up a kid’s dance activity on international dance day

TCO1, the online-only school, organised dance performances for students on the occasion of ‘International Dance Day’. The theme was ‘Dance like no one is watching’ to encourage free and uninhibited dancing presentations from kids.

Students excitedly performed dances to the tunes of Bollywood, South-Indian, and English songs. Some of them showed their hip-hop dancing, freestyle, contemporary dance, traditional Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and various sorts of Indian dance styles as well.

It was to promote individual participation and the holistic development of a child. The creative instincts and talents of children need to be nurtured and grown in a conducive and mutually appreciative environment so that they can possibly pursue it as a career as well.

Divya Jain, Founder & Director, TCO1, said, “ We believe that dance is one of the earliest and long-standing forms of entertainment and community activity of humankind. It is an emotive expression of one’s individual self and poignance. It instills kids with creativity and artistry. The sole reason why we organised the dance activity was to promote different modes of artistic expression among kids through which they can profess their feelings, values, and emotions. Dance is an art and should be treated so encouraging kids to dance is one of the easiest ways to achieve this.”