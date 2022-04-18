Schools have always been an essential phase of life as the best values can be taught in a person, and things take a positive turn when the institute takes the responsibility of leading the value of life. TDI International School, Kundli never leaves an opportunity to teach their students a favourable lifestyle for Mother Earth and is also beneficial for the students themselves. TDI International School organised the celebration of World Earth Day to raise awareness among students regarding the eco-friendly norms of life.
TDI International Celebrates World Earth Day
The school organised a slogan writing competition and poster making competition to engage maximum students’ participation in the drive. Students showcased their calibre in the best form and were encouraged and appreciated by the teachers for their presentations.
“Students showcased their innate talent, creativity and boundless imagination through an array of colourful posters.”, said Mr. Harendra Kumar, Principal of the school. Mr. Harender Sharma, Principal, said, “Students have expressed magnificent ideas and feelings through slogan writing, and we appreciate their relentless efforts.” TDI International has always set bars for facilities and programs to provide the best for the students.