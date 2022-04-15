TDI International School, Kundli organised a zestful event to celebrate Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti.

The school premises were beautifully decorated depicting the fervour of the two important festivals of North India. The children attended the event in traditional Punjabi attires and pretty accessories.
Students performed famous Punjabi dances, ‘Bhangra’ and ‘Gidda’ and enthralled the audiences. Slogans like ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan’ were raised by the children to pay tribute to the prestige of farmers.
Students performed famous Punjabi dances, ‘Bhangra’ and ‘Gidda’ and enthralled the audiences. Slogans like ‘Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan’ were raised by the children to pay tribute to the prestige of farmers.
Commenting on the occasion Harender Kumar Sharma, Principal, TDI International school, said, “We were ecstatic to see the enthusiastic performances and slogans of the children at the event. The Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti are the important festivals of India. Students are the future so it was a great way to connect them to the cultural fabric of our country.”