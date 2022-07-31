TDI International School Organised Teej Festival

TDI International School, Sonipat, organised a festive celebration on the occasion of Teej. The celebration included various events like Mehndi for teachers as a token of good wishes and a swing (jhoola) for everyone to enjoy quality time. The swing was well decorated and became way of sparing some light moments among students and teachers.

Along with the mesmerizing activities, there was a talent show for newcomers from classes 3-12. They represented various talents that they practice and excel in their best capacity. The event was organised with the aim to educate the students about the cultural significance of the festival and the value of our rich culture, and why it should be religiously followed. The dress code for the day was green colour, and it was great to witness everyone participating with great enthusiasm.

“We aim to make the students aware of our culture along with the regular academics. This Teej festival was a change for them, and for teachers it was kind of gratitude gesture for all the time they spare for students’ welfare. It was great to see everyone in green attire as we’ve decided the theme,” said Mr. Harender Kumar Sharma, Principal- TDI International School, Sonipat.