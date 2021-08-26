Teach For India Fellowship: An opportunity to give every child an excellent education

Hyderabad, Aug 26, 2021 – India is undergoing a crisis of gigantic proportions. Home to 250 million children, the ed crisis runs wide and deep within our nation – Two-thirds of our students never make it to Grade 10 and three-fourths never get enrolled into college.

“The closure of schools during the COVID pandemic has affected kids who are stuck at home for almost 18 months figuring out how to access any format of learning. We have seen a lot of kids forget their foundational literacy and numeracy skills, drop out from schools, get engaged in earning a living, return to child labour or get married in the past one and a half years,” says Shaheen Mistri, founder of Teach For India.

Continued school closure has also affected the mental health and the state of nutrition in our children. Shaheen added.

Since 2009 we have built a movement of leaders who work together to ensure children from high-needs communities attain an excellent and equitable education. Through the 2-year, full-time, paid Teach For India Fellowship we invite India’s brightest and most promising individuals to apply to work in the most underserved classrooms to infuse in students the love for learning, and in turn, the skills, values, and mindsets to live up to their fullest potential. Excellent teachers and leaders build environments that foster learning and growth. They connect deeply with themselves, their context, and the communities that they serve. They immerse themselves in the lived experiences of their people and together envision bold possibilities. They plan effectively to meet this vision. They build a culture that promotes safety and love and drives for outcomes, and they consistently reflect on their outcomes as well as the leadership they display every day.

As a Fellow, an individual will get:

An opportunity to make a difference in a classroom from day one

Support as you apply, train, and teach through your Fellowship

Exposure to leaders from across sectors

A chance to visit the external careers fair as you graduate from the Fellowship

Develop skills employers are looking for

Join a community of 4000+ Alumni, 77% of whom work directly with underserved communities

Get access to a global network of 60+ Teach For India partner organizations

Teach For India has consistently been amongst the top ten places to work in the Great Places to Work Survey.

Seeshma Sureshkumar, Teach For India Fellow from Chennai added – “Fellowship has helped me transform into a leader, made me understand my strengths and given me a reason to work on my areas of development.”

Present in 8 cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata), Teach For India is one of the largest fellowship programs in the world. The selected Fellows are placed as full-time teachers, for 2 years, in government or low-income private schools where they teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies across Grades 1 to 10.

Real leadership potential where people have complete faith in your abilities to empathize with them and transform their lives is what one can expect to develop through the Fellowship. My two-year commitment with Teach For India has helped me to think critically from multiple perspectives, communicate effectively and become leaders of self and community – Shivam Bhatnagar, a Teach For India Fellow from Delhi.

Too many kids in India aren’t getting the education they deserve; we need to stand up for India and for her future.

#StandUpForIndia