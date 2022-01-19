Teach For India Fellowship: The Movement For An India Filled With Love And Compassion

Mumbai, January 19th, 2022 – Teach For India Fellowship is a nationwide movement that aims to eliminate educational inequity. And we believe the best way to do that is by cultivating a movement of leaders who will ensure an excellent and equitable education for all children, which will ultimately bring a social shift for an India filled with love and compassion.

The Teach For India Fellowship is a promising avenue for India’s youth and working professionals to bring equity in education by serving as full-time teachers to children from low-income communities in under-resourced schools.

“What I find very attractive about Teach For India Fellowship is that it has the potential to change the educational inequity in India, and it has the potential to make leaders out of the Fellows who can not only get into a good position at work or join a university of their choice but transform their lives” – Arnavaz Aga (Anu Aga), Founder Trustee – Teach For India.

Present in 8 cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata), selected Fellows are placed as full-time teachers, for 2 years, in government or low-income private schools where they teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies across Grades 1 to 10.

Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson and Trustee, Teach For India shared her powerful message on the Fellowship – “One sense that I always get being around a Fellow or Alumni is that this is what goodness and inspiration in the world look like. And after being around them, I feel that anything is possible.”

As a Fellow, you will receive –

An opportunity to make a difference in a classroom from day one

Support as you apply, train and teach through your Fellowship

Exposure to a network of leaders from across sectors

A chance to visit the external careers fair as you graduate from the Fellowship

Develop employable skills

Join a community of 4000+ Alum, 77% of whom work directly with underserved communities

Access to a global network of 60+ Teach For All partner organizations

Be a part of Teach For India an organisation that has consistently been amongst the top ten places to work in the Great Places to Work Survey.

Commenting on the Fellowship, Eshwar Bandi, Co-Founder and Director of Inqui-Lab Foundation and a Teach For India Fellow (Hyderabad, 2014-16) – “We need to care for our children and nurture them and enable them to build a better world than the one we are currently letting them inherit. Considering the societal effects of the pandemic, there is no better time to start your Fellowship than right now.”

Ankita Nawalakha, Founder – School of Citizens and Teach For India alumna (Delhi, 2015-17) added to her reason for becoming a Fellowship – “Because teaching is the closest thing to changing someone’s life. I teach because it empowers. I teach because it matters. I teach because it is strength. I teach because to teach means to love”.

Be a part of the movement of leaders by joining the Teach For India fellowship and ensuring that every child lives in an India free of poverty and filled with love.