Teachers got feliciated on the occassion of Teachers day

Gurugram: “Teachers’ Excellence Award” felicitation ceremony was organized on the occasion of Teachers Day by Gurugram University. On this Occasion Atul Kumar (HOD of Computer Science) from KIIT College Of Engineering and Kartik Sharma (HOD of MCA and BCA) was honored with the “Academic Excellence Award”. Markandey Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University awarded the teachers.

Prof. Atul Kumar expressed his happiness and thanked the entire faculty of KIIT saying that without their support could not have made it possible.

Kartik Sharma said that it is an honorable moment to receive this prestigious award, it inspires us to work and earn more prestige in our perspective work. The award is dedicated to each and every member of KIIT whose work is highlighted everywhere.