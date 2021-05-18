Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad holds inspiring session on ‘Positivity and Happiness’

Ghaziabad: Amid Covid crisis, Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad, in collaboration with Jaipuria School of Business, organized a special virtual session on ‘Positivity and Happiness’ on Sunday, May 16.

The 30-minute session was helmed by Mr Vinod Malhotra, Chairman, Academic Council, STTAR. He is also an author, motivator and retired civil servant. The session consisted of Yoga-Bhramari Pranayam, chanting of meditative hymns, laughter and clapping, and motivational song recitation.

The cumulative effect of these exercises was to infuse positive energy in the participants.

Speaking during the session, Vinod Malhotra emphasized on the need to maintain positivity and happiness to help get through this challenging time with greater resilience.

He further added that escalation of COVID-19 has caused uncertainties amongst people, but staying optimistic is imperative to fighting this pandemic. While sharing some of the ways to maintain positivity and happiness, he also emphasized on the need to spread optimism when it’s needed most.

The session was attended by thousands of online viewers, mostly the students, teachers and parents of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, which is a leading conglomerate of K-12 schools, management institutes, preschools.

STTAR is supported by Jaipuria School of Business and is an ace teachers’ training academy in the Delhi NCR region.