TeamLease EdTech launches Career Outlook Report for Jan-Jun 2023; 62% of Indian companies expresses intention to hire more freshers

As per the latest Career Outlook Report, the overall hiring intent for freshers to experienced professionals has marginally increased to 68% from 61% registered in July-December 2022 HY

India, February 17th, 2023: TeamLease EdTech, India’s leading learning solutions provider, recently launched its Career Outlook Report for Jan – Jun 2023 HY underlining some critical trends in the Indian job market that will guide freshers to navigate their job hunt for the coming months.

Career Outlook Report presents a deeper analysis of hiring intent across sectors and regions. Some key findings of the report are:

In Spite of the global gloom, intent to hire freshers for Indian employers has marginally increased by 3% (62%) compared to July-December 2022 (59%).

62% of employers surveyed across India intend to hire freshers during January-June 2023.

Cloud Developer, Investment Banking Associate, Cybersecurity Engineer, Marketing Analyst,Social Media specialist, Content Writer, Campaign Associate, Microbiologist and Biomedical Engineer have emerged as top roles in freshers hiring

DevOps, Corporate Finance, Artificial Intelligence and Project Management are domain skills in high demand.

Some top-rated soft skills include Negotiation and Persuasive Skills, Cognitive Flexibility, Curiosity/Continual Learning and Emotional Intelligence.

The top three industries with the most robust Intent to hire freshers are Information Technology (67%), Ecommerce & Technology Start-ups (52%) and Telecommunications (51%). Amongst the Tier I cities, Bangalore comes at the top with maximum openings for freshers at 75%, closely followed by Mumbai (56%) and Delhi (47%). Degree and certification in DevOps, Supply Chain Management, Data Engineering, Business and Corporate Law are a few in-demand courses solicited by prospective employers.

The full report is available here [https://www.teamleaseedtech.com/thought-leadership.html]

On the report’s release, Founder & CEO TeamLease EdTech, Mr Shantanu Rooj, said, “Even in the face of a global muted sentiments around team hiring, a large number of Indian employers have expressed their intention to hire freshers; some to create a long term supply channel whereas others to replace their expensive resources with fresh trainable talents. Whereas this is good news for fresh graduates coming out from universities, we shall be watchful of the intention translating to actual hiring in the coming months.”

Neeti Sharma, President & Co-Founder TeamLease Edtech, added, “It’s interesting to see positive hiring sentiments for freshers amidst global turbulence and whispers of economic winter. As aspiring graduates and freshers, the key here is to identify the industries that demonstrate an optimistic view and the job skills that would have good demand in the future. Now is the time for job seekers to acquaint themselves with current market trends and invest in the right skills and courses to improve their chances of landing their first jobs”.