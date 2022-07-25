Technology innovator awarded honorary doctorate by Coventry University

The co-founder of a global technology company has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Coventry University in recognition of his contribution to the automotive, engineering and technology sectors.

Ravi Pandit, Chairman and group CEO of KPIT Technologies Ltd, has made an important contribution to promoting UK-India business and academic relationships and is also known for his charity work.

Growing up in Pune, India, Ravi co-founded KPIT Technologies in 1990 which has grown to become a global provider of technology solutions for the automotive, manufacturing and energy industries.

The company has engineering centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, and is helping to push developments in autonomous vehicle technology.

He has picked up a number of awards including the J Irwin Miller Award of Excellence by Cummins, for his commitment to conducting business in an ethical manner; the Rotary Excellence Award for exemplary leadership and outstanding performance; and the Maharashtra Corporate Excellence (MAXELL) Awards for excellence in entrepreneurship and for his contribution to the economic and industrial development of Pune City.

Deeply passionate about societal causes, Ravi is a founder trustee of Janwani, a Pune-based NGO which is focused on improvements in urban India.

He is also a founder trustee and treasurer of the Pune International Centre, a national level think tank working on policy issues and is a director of the Aga Khan Rural Support Program in India.

Ravi said: “It is my honour to accept the honorary degree of Doctor of Technology conferred upon me by Coventry University.

“Driven by challenges presented by climate change, humanity is at the cusp of a major transformation. My company KPIT and I share the passion and conviction of Coventry University, about the role of technology in the re-imagination and transformation of mobility industry to make it cleaner, safer, and smarter.

“It is indeed our pleasure to work with the excellent faculty of the university in bringing about this transformation. We value and cherish our collaboration.

“We look forward to collaborating more deeply in using technology to create a better world.”

Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University, added: “We’re proud to award the Honorary Doctorate of Technology to Ravi Pandit, whose work has helped support automotive, manufacturing and energy industries across the world.

“The achievements of individuals like Ravi act as an inspiration to our students.”