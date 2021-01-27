TechnoStruct Academy Launches International Post Graduate Certification in BIM Management

New Delhi: TechnoStruct Academy, the educational enterprise of TechnoStruct, LLC launched BIM Ready+ International Post Graduate certification in BIM Management. India’s first BIM Management program to examine the practical application of Building Information Modelling (BIM) technologies and processes for the development and delivery of construction projects. This program is for construction industry professionals or Architects/Engineers with a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience.

This is an advanced learning course designed for professionals to become the next big leaders in the field of BIM. Under this course, students will develop an in-depth understanding of BIM, Parametric Modelling, 4D-simulation, 5D-Cost Estimation of the planned construction process, visualization, animation, and more.

Commenting on the same Roy Aniruddha, Founder, TechnoStruct Academy, said “There is a quite a dearth in Indian construction industry that we at TechnoStruct Academy are trying to fulfil by providing international standard BIM Management courses. The Indian construction industry is on rise after the pandemic hit. Real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1 trillion by 2030 from US$ 120 billion in 2017 and contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025. All the courses that we offer are curated keeping in mind the need of the sector.”

A 4 months long course, BIM Management post-certification course is packed with well-structured theory sessions, followed by practical lessons on pre-prepared practice modules, as well as on-project assignments. Students will understand the concept of BIM-based on the application of protocols and standards using the Open BIM approach. They will also learn to examine the issues and problems which inhibit the widespread application of time-lining and 4D simulation technologies in the industry.

Most importantly, the students will be required to work on international projects, as part of the course, with a gradual increase in the level of complexity as the course progresses.

In 2020, a total of 163 students got enrolled in several courses offered by TechnoStruct Academy, and now they have secured their place in top-tier BIM companies such as AEC Digital Solutions, Tesla, Techture, AECOM, Excelize, AEC, among others.