TechnoStruct Academy Signs MoU with JC Bose University

TechnoStruct Academy, an educational enterprise of renowned US Engineering and Technology BIM Firm – TechnoStruct, LLC, headquartered in California USA, has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with J.C. Bose University of Science & Technology, YMCA Faridabad. The MoU was signed between Mr. Arun Kochar, North India Head, Registrar Dr. Sunil Kumar Garg, TechnoStruct Academy and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar. JC Bose University in the presence of Chairperson of Civil Engineering Prof. M.L. Aggarwal, Director, Industry Relations Dr. Rashmi Popli, JC Bose University and Associate Professor Ms Divyashree Yadav, TechnoStruct Academy

This MoU is to provide training and hands-on experience to the students on Building Information Modeling (BIM) Technology which is one of the most recent developments in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industry. The MoU intends to offer ‘TechnoStruct Training and Development Programme’ to the students of the university which include free internship, hands-on exposure to international projects and placement assistance for three years.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Arun Kochar, North India Head of TechnoStruct said that there is quite a dearth in the Indian construction industry that TechnoStruct Academy is trying to fulfil by providing international standard BIM Management courses. The Indian construction industry is on rise after the pandemic hit. Real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of US $1 trillion by 2030 and to contribute 13 percent to the country’s GDP by 2025. Thus, BIM Technology would help students to gain opportunities by acquiring job oriented skills, he added.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an emerging technology in the construction industry which helps to digitally construct an accurate virtual model of a building. This model can be used for planning, design, construction, and operation of the facility and helps architects, engineers, and constructors visualize what is to be built in a simulated environment to identify any potential design, construction, or operational issues. Thus, the collaboration would help the students gain practical knowledge on cutting-edge technology in the construction industry.

Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor , J.C. Bose University said, “The Construction Industry has undergone revolutionising changes in the last decade by embracing technological advancements. New-age construction methods have become highly efficient to ensure faster delivery time and cost-effectiveness”. The Vice-Chancellor hoped that the collaboration would help in addressing the need of the construction industry to have skilled people.