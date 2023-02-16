TGSB students enact an endearing adaptation of Jungle Book, enthrals audience

Bengaluru Feb 16, 2023: The school’s annual day is the perfect way to culminate its academic year. And to celebrate this the students of The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) staged the renowned and fascinating musical theatre production “The Jungle Book” and its adaptation today.

The Production was directed and choreographed by Dr. Ashley William Joseph, Chairman of the William Joseph Music

Foundation.”Jungle Book has been very close to my heart since my childhood and even the Millenials would enjoy since it is a timeless theme. I could connect with the life lessons we get from Rudyard Kipling’s “ The Jungle Book” such as harmony, friendship, ‘live simple yet fruitful’ and most importantly to respect nature and live with bare necessities which is also one of the philosophies of TGSB,” explains Ms.Usha Iyer, Founder- Principal of The Green School Bangalore.

“I am grateful to the faculty, Principal and Ashley William sir for making me Mowgli and believing in me. I had a lot of fun performing the role,” says Prakarsh Gupta (Grade 6) who played the main character of Mowgli.

“The teachers and staff of TGSB have put in a lot of effort to make this event a grand success. The kids performed gracefully and confidently. The whole experience was overwhelming. Hats off to the teachers, principal, and management for putting in hard work and making the show a great success,” said Jay Prakash Nethala father of Stuthi Nethala from have 4, , who played the main characte of Mother wolf.

Mr.Virendra Rawat- Representative of Green Mentors to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations was the Chief Guest. Among the other dignitaries present were Mr.Cecil K Dewars- Retired Senior Official of TVS Motor Company, Mr. Shekhar Vijayan- Entrepreneur and Social Influencer, Edtech entrepreneurs, Principals from esteemed schools, members of the Parent Council Committee, Press, parents, and students.

The Annual Day was a much-awaited day when the students, staff, and parents were filled with zeal to witness the extraordinary endeavors of the students, who worked enthusiastically for this promising day.

Indeed, the performance by each green leader of TGSB took the parents to their childhood memory.

Usha Mohan the great visionary and founder chairman of the The Green School Bangalore, a real honor and humbling experience to be with one of the best schools in our city. A great bunch of teachers who have worked on every aspect, the fantastic group of students ‘wow’.This is going to be a blockbuster production that has not been seen before.

The children have grown leaps and bounds and have some excellent acting skills and can see the future stars of India.In my 40 years of teaching I see this as one of the best schools The Jungle book magazine was released by the Chief Guest and all eminent guests. Parents, Guests, and eminent personalities lauded the efforts of the school students and staff for an enthralling function.