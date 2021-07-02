Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for their 3-in-1 Management program

Mumbai, July 2021: Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Mumbai, invites applications for its management program, a 3-IN-1 management program that prepares students for a global, competitive workplace. Applications are open till 30th July 2021 and classes will commence on 17th August 2021. The curriculum is designed and developed according to global industry standards and is updated annually to ensure that it remains relevant to industry trends and expectations. With a triple specialisation from a leading Management College including a PGDBM from the UK in your hand, you will become highly qualified for management jobs in top companies around the world.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the course is available in an online format, with offline classes to resume when the situation permits. As part of its offering, TSCFM provides a smartphone-based education and job placement application called “ask. MBA”, which allows students to measure their academic progress and growth, and also incorporates assessments to match a candidate’s strengths and goals to the right job. The highly industry-oriented course structure, combines rigorous academic coursework with live industry projects and makes use of new-age pedagogical elements like simulations and flipped classrooms. This has ensured global placements and sustained jobs, even as the industry has struggled during the pandemic.

TSCFM’s management program helps aspirants achieve the following qualifications in 2 years:

PGDBM in Entrepreneurship from TSCFM – helps you launch your own business and apply for investor funding PGDBM from EduQual – UK – To enable you to get a job anywhere globally PGDM (Marketing/Finance/HR) – an AICTE approved PGDM gives you advanced knowledge and practical exposure in your specialised stream

For registration, students can log on to: https://bit.ly/3jtWCxJ or contact: +91 9930088330