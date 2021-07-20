The 1st batch of Big Data Analytics at FORE School breaks record in SIP offers

Owing to the scarcity of talented professionals and the huge market demand for skilled professionals in Big Data and data science, the 2 year Full Time Post Graduate programme in Big Data Analytics (PGD Big Data Analytics) was formally introduced by FORE School of Management, New Delhi, last year. With an intake limited to 60 seats the course offered an opportunity to specialize in Big Data Analytics along with any other traditional PGDM specialisations.

The new program paid off positive results within a year from its launch. The students of the first batch of Big Data Analytics not only received the highest summer internship offers compared to other specialisations but are also winning laurels from business management competitions and talent hunts held across the country.

The highest stipend offered to Kinchit Saxena from the batch of BDA was Rs.1,50,000 (One lakh Fifty Thousand) by GEP. The average stipend for the BDA batch has been of Rs. 31,800.00 which is higher than the rest of the batch. Offers were given by Egon Zehnder, Newgen Software Technologies, ITC Ltd, Outlook India, IDC Research, Volvo Eicher Vehicles, Skyria, Fyndhere, CRIF Solutions among others.

Laurels won by First batch of PGDM (BDA) in various management competitions and talent hunt

Paras Mahajan Winner of – Asian Paints Cognoscenti Hues of Clues

Muskan Jain & Prachi Joshi have been 1st runner up in an event by IIM Kashipur

Parul Singla was 1st runner up in case studies competition held by SCIT Pune

Anuksha Jain won 2 awards as 1st runner up at IMT, Ghaziabad and BIMTECH

Poshali W shared award at the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Business Quiz alongwith students from IIM Lucknow and IIM Raipur

Due to Covid19 pandemic worldwide, the survival of many businesses now depend on their online presence. Digital operations is now a lifeline for MSMEs and other sectors. Big data analysts are responsible to evaluate performance or predict future requirements, which will accelerate the demand for data analysts in newer and wider areas, changing the way business has been done and the way it used to work. The size of the analytics market will evolve to at least one-third of the global IT market from the current one-tenths, as per experts, said Prof. Dr. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

Incidentally, FORE School has been offering certification in Big Data Analytics for Business & Management, in collaboration with University of California Riverside for the past few years. The program was designed for executives from public and private sectors, academicians, data scientists, developers or anyone interested to get an edge in their career.

Roles offered in Big Data Analytics and Top recruiters

Data analyst, Business analyst, Data Scientists, Associate Business Analyst, Associate – Marketing Analytics, Decision Scientists and so on. Some of the top recruiters in this field are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Facebook, Capgemini, ITC Infotech, PwC, EY, and others. “A specialty in BDA or a dual specialty will definitely have an edge”, added Prof. Buddhapriya.