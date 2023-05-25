The 7th edition of The IET India Scholarship Award Receives 20,000+ applications from across India

Bangalore, 25th May 2023: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 20,000 applications received for the IET India Scholarship Award. This prestigious scholarship program, recognized as India‘s largest for undergraduate engineering students, offers a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Open to engineering students from all AICTE, UGC approved, and National institutes, the initiative seeks to recognize and honor exceptional talent and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India. Registration for the program commenced in April, and the applications are open till 3rd June 2023.

Registration is the first step in a 4-stage process which tests students on academic and technical parameters, as well as creativity, innovation and presentation skills. The evaluation involves four rounds, with students being shortlisted based on their academic performance and curricular activities in the first round, further, the second round involves an online test on STEM subjects and technical expertise. Students that clear the cut-off score are then invited to present their technological solution to a pertinent societal challenge in the regional rounds. Regional winners finally battle it out in the national finals to win the title.

The award evaluates participants across parameters that include academic performance, extracurricular activities, range of outreach activities and their ability to come up with creative engineering solutions to solve societal challenges. Previous winners have gone on to join industry stalwarts like Apple, Boeing, Deloitte and MIT, and some have even become entrepreneurs themselves.

Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, “I am delighted that we have received more than 20,000 applications much before the application deadline! This enthusiasm from the engineering student community serves as a testament to this generation’s potential, talent and passion – which we are excited to nurture. I invite tomorrow’s engineering leaders to apply and showcase their creativity and leadership on India’s most prestigious engineering scholarship – may the best engineers win!”

The past six editions of the IET India Scholarship Award have received over 66,638

applications in total, with over 29,000 entries last year alone. The 2022 winners included Abhishek R from Panimalar Engineering College, Bhurva Sharma from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Gaurav Shirsath from IIT Bombay, Mainak Patra from Government College of Engineering and Leather Technology, Aishal Gupta from IIT Mandi and Aiswarya Anand from Manipal Institute of Technology . Instituted in 2013, the annual IET India Scholarship Award underlines IET India’s commitment to promoting and rewarding excellence in Indian engineering.

The programme aims to reward innovative thinking from the next crop of engineers entering the

workforce, and is part of a wide number of IET India initiatives focused at improving the quality

of engineering in India. Applications are open for the 2023 edition till 3rd June 2023, and students can register themselves on the official IET website.

For more information, please visit – https://scholarships. theietevents.com/register