The American Doctor by Salvatore Forcina, available now from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The American Doctor by Salvatore Forcina, M.D., F.A.C.S. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.

Born in Italy during World War II, Salvatore Forcina was a young boy who survived all odds by living through his young childhood without any real or proper shelter. Like many Italians during this time, a month after turning eight years old his parents followed this migration to Argentina, a developing country at the time rich with natural resources and hope for a more stable life.

Sent away to live with Redemptorist priests for seven long years as the only available option to study, this young boy struggled emotionally and psychologically with no social outlets and little emotional development. Salvatore’s dream to study medicine and help people propelled him to carry on and continue his education, eventually being educated and living on three different continents, each with a new language to learn and master. Despite his meager beginnings which provided no social and little educational opportunity and despite the many years and setbacks it took him to accomplish this, his goal was ultimately accomplished because of his sheer determination.

The American Doctor is a motivating, uplifting, true life story that shows what genuine love of family can do.

Dr. Salvatore J. Forcina, M.D. was born in Scauri, Italy in 1941. After immigrating to the United States, he embarked on a medical career. Dr. Salvatore Forcina, M.D. eventually became the Chief of Surgery at both Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ and Meadowlands Hospital in Secaucus, NJ.

