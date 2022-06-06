The best music education awaits you, get admission at NMIMS School of Performing Arts

NMIMS School of Performing Arts (SoPA), provides a degree program in Music (Indian and Western Contemporary), announces admissions for the year 2022. Inaugurated in the year 2018, SoPA is home to a pool of talented students and is accepting registrations for both its programs offering Bachelors of Arts in Western Contemporary Music and in Indian Music respectively.

India’s 1st UG degree program, Bachelor of Arts in Music (Western Contemporary Music), is a 3-year course that specialises in domains like Piano, Drum, Guitar and Vocals. The course aims at imparting knowledge through industry leaders thereby also creating a strong industry connection that aids having good exposure. It also involves a 40-hour internship program for the 3rd year students to give them hands-on music industry experience.

Besides this, students from both the programs can avail access to the state-of-the art music laboratory and offers the perfect foundation for success.

To enrol into the School of Performing Arts for Western Contemporary Music, a candidate needs to upload an unlisted (not private) YouTube Video of not more than 5 minutes. Based on that, selected students shall be called for the final live audition at a given date.

Bachelor of Arts, Indian Music program is a perfect blend of theoretical and practical applications of Music that helps students become future-ready for concerts, studio performances and many more. The school has added special learning and riyaz techniques for students to foster and encourage individual thinking thereby enabling them to realise and assimilate music to greater depths and dimensions. The program offers a choice of vocal/sitar to opt as a major practical and has benefited students by widening their career options to become performing artists, a researcher, teacher, guide, author, composer etc.

The School provides a Scholarship of up to 50% to deserving and promising candidates. Students will be selected based on music auditions where they are required to upload an unlisted (not private) YouTube Video of not more than 5 minutes. It should be recorded live and be free of edits. Eligible students will be required to come in for a live audition on a provided date based on which they shall be judged and selected.

Eligibility:

For both these programs, students must have a 10+2 or an equivalent examination in any stream from a recognized board in one attempt only with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Age Limit for enrollment is currently set to 35 years.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Vikas Bharadwaj, Associate Dean of School of Performing Arts said, ”SOPA is home to those talented students who dare to dream big. The Institute recognizes and appreciates that it takes a lot of courage for students who dare not to be a part of the homogeneous group and pursue a career as a musician. We aim at providing a rich curriculum with sound teaching methodology to ensure that the students not only become conceptually strong but also get the right attitude. We feel pleasure to be a companion of the aspirants and to help them meet up all their needs.”