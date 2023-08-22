The Chanakya Celebrates Synergies Between Luxury & Creativity with Koel Purie’s Debut Book Launch

The Chanakya, home to the finest international luxury brands, emerges as a beacon of innovative experiences that transcend conventional retail boundaries, commemorating the confluence of creative brilliance and opulent luxury with Koël Purie, a versatile Indian actress, producer, and burgeoning author, as she unveiled her debut book titled “Clearly Invisible in Paris” at the heart of Lutyens Delhi.

The event seamlessly associated the tangible allure of couture and the intangible charm of literature. Just as couture weaves tales through craftsmanship, Koel Purie’s book threads narratives through words, invoking a sense of style, elegance, creativity in storytelling, and warmth of relationships.

Ms. Pushpa Bector (Senior Executive Director & Business Head – DLF Retail) & Koel Purie unveiled the book at The Chanakya in the presence of discerning guests. Reflecting on this unique convergence, Ms. Pushpa Bector shared, “At DLF Luxury Malls, our support for artistic endeavors is a reflection of our dedication to enriching experiences of our guests beyond retail. The launch of Koel’s debut book at The Chanakya is a harmonious celebration of two realms of artistry that stands as a testament to the synergy between luxury and creativity.”

Guests had a great time listening to the dramatic reading from Koel Purie’s debut novel, followed by an engaging interactive session.

The evening was graced by Delhi’s crème de la crème at The Chanakya as they indulged in the French-themed evening over delectable cuisine and an array of refreshing cocktails, accompanied by live music.