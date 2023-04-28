The Designer’s Class announces the launch of live classes to offer holistic information on Design Course

April 2023, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: The Designer’s Class, India’s first Digital Education Platform for Design Courses, has announced the launch of its live design courses starting from May 4th, 2023. These sessions, which have been specifically curated to meet the fast-changing aspirations of the design industry, will be delivered by both domain and industry experts who know the industry and discipline inside and out.

The first live class will concentrate on portfolio development and will help students learn how to build and collate a Design Portfolio which is required by top Fashion and Design Universities. The class will also help students understand the fundamentals of Design Education. The session will be useful in guiding students from class X and onwards to make a smooth transition to the design discipline by providing them with the necessary information.

“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of live sessions that will set the tone for our future engagements with prospective learners,” says Samarth Bajaj, Co-founder, and CEO of The Designer’s Class. “These sessions will be extremely beneficial in dispelling the doubts of young aspirants and assisting them in carving a niche for themselves in the industry.”

The holistic approach used by The Designer’s Class to plan, conceptualise, and implement these sessions distinguishes these classes. The emphasis is on providing students with holistic knowledge, and by optimising the content with both theoretical and practical aspects of learning, these sessions will pave the way for the future growth of learners pursuing the design stream. The classes will be taught by qualified academicians, and pre-recorded sessions by Arpita Mehta and Masaba Gupta will supplement the knowledge sharing.

The classes will be held for a total of four weeks, with three three-hour classes per week. The learning outcomes of these sessions will enable students to create a dynamic portfolio that can be submitted along with their application forms to the college/university of their choice. In addition to this, the students will also get a chance to interact with the representatives of Top Universities such as Parsons The New School, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, UAL, Edinburgh College of Art, and many more. The students will also get a chance to get their portfolio assessed by the faculty as well as the representatives. The course is priced at INR 14,999, and registration will begin on 26 April 2023 with only 30 seats available per batch.

The Designer’s Class is an online education platform that provides design courses and workshops for students, professionals, and enthusiasts. The platform offers a range of courses in various design fields such as graphic design, branding, web design, UI/UX design, and product design. The courses are taught by experienced designers and industry professionals who provide practical knowledge and skills that are relevant to the industry.

The Designer’s Class was founded to address the need for accessible and affordable design education. The platform aims to empower students and designers by providing them with quality education that can help them develop their skills and advance their careers.