The Duck Book by Kenneth Kuenster now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Duck Book, written and illustrated by Kenneth Kuenster. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.

The Duck Book is a picture book aimed at children of all ages, and their parents. It is designed to encourage dialogue between kids and parents, and to bring laughter and entertainment. It is filled with absurd questions and situations, like “Have you ever made a giraffe laugh?” combined with just such a picture, or “Have you ever grown a carrot too big for your pet pig?” Again with a picture.

Absurdity is the keyword, and the situations are flexible, and hopefully always funny, and unlimited in variety, for example, “Can you hoot like an owl?”,or do you share hot dogs with friendly frogs?” Or “If you pull a whale’s tail, do you go to whale jail?”

Kenneth Kuenster has written three novels, including The Annunciationist and God’s Kettledrum. He is also a visual artist. His fiction and his visual art influence each other. The subject matter of his novels is art and artists of all kinds. He has BFA and MFA degrees from Yale.

The Duck Book, 34 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-208-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook.

