The education sector must take a skill-based approach says Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations

New Delhi, 27th May 2023: At the ASSOCHAM 16th International Education Summit & Skill Development Summit 2023, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), spoke as a guest of honor, and said that since education and skill development go hand in hand, private universities need to be quality-oriented in terms of studying values. It will result in individuals with the appropriate values and abilities for future youth. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which demanded extensive sectoral change and a structural makeover, became a watershed moment for the Indian educational system. The policy advocated including life skills in the curriculum because it was of the opinion that education needed to go beyond academic results to concentrate on the overall development of our future generations.

In her special address, Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities, stressed the necessity for curricular modifications and transformative education. These changes must take into account students’ goals in Indian society. The development of life skills is a tool for empowering kids and securing their future in the globalized world we live in today. It gives them the appropriate developmental tools, generates creative solutions to problems, gives them a channel for communication and relationship development, and teaches them accountability. It also helps them develop their communication and cooperation abilities with others.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President of the Indian National Science Academy focused on the relationship between industry and education and how education is largely determined by industrial needs. The education model should align with what society needs for the growth requirement. He added that we should work on building an inclusive, qualitative, and collaborative education ecosystem.

Aspiring India’s G20 education aspirations, talking about the student’s future Mr. Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chairman, of ASSOCHAM National Council on Education & Co-Founder & Chancellor, of Shobhit University said as technology is changing it is essential that education and skill development aligns with the future requirement of jobs. Ethics are values that play an important role in life skills for a country like India. Reskilling, Upskilling, and multi-skilling are important factors to change the education system.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Co-Chair, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education & Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University NEP implementation is a welcoming step to embed life skills in students’ lives.

Mr. Sahil Chalana, Founder & CEO, CollegeDunia said universities play a major role in building a professional career and thus increasing the capacity of skilling and advanced technology upgradation is required to meet market standards.

Mr. Ravin Nair, COO, of QS I-Gauge, talked about tech-enabled learning that has the potential to revolutionize the education landscape by making it more accessible. He said it is time to evolve to develop critical thinking, creativity, and innovation evolve to develop critical thinking, creativity, and innovation, he said.

Young people drive sustainable growth and are predisposed to play a major role in defining the future of the country, according to Dr. Mahendra Sharma, Co-Chair of the ASSOCHAM National Council on Education and Pro-Chancellor and Director General of Ganpat University. This emphasizes the importance of making an investment in developing the requisite 21st-century skills and competencies.

In her vote of thanks Prof. Rajita Kulkarni, Co-Chair, of ASSOCHAM National Council on Education & President, of Sri Sri University, discussed how values- and ethics-based education, as well as life skills, can improve societal fabric.