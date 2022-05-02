The Eighth PG Convocation of XIM University (Hybrid Mode)

XIM University successfully conducted its Eighth Convocation in the hybrid mode on Friday , 29th April 2022 at 5:30 PM for its Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes.

Details of Graduating students:

The number of students receiving the degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate programmes are 05 and 630 respectively.

PhD 5 B. Postgraduate Programmes (PG) M. Tech – Data Science & Analytics 5 Master in Public Policy & Governance 7 MA – Mass Communication 12 Master in Business Finance 12 MBA – Sustainability Management 17 MBA – Urban Management & Governance 14 Master in Urban Regional Planning 5 MBA – Rural Management 68 MBA – Human Resource Management 119 1 year Executive MBA 16 MBA – Business Management 355 Grand Total (Includes A and B) 635

Shri. Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited was the Chief Guest and Convocation Speaker. Presently, he serves on the National Executive Committees of CII and FICCI and on the Steering Committee of FICCI.

During the 8th Convocation, XIM University conferred Honorary Doctoral Degree upon Shri. Sanjiv Puri.

Among other dignitaries present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman, Board of Governors, XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of Governors, XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and other Officials.

Prof. S. Peppin, Dean, School of Governance and Public Affairs extended a cordial welcome to the guests and audience.

Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J in his Vice Chancellor’s Report elaborated on the achievements of the University in the past year.

Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., expressed his views on learning and development.

As the Emeritus Chairman Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience and spoke about the challenges in life in the unprecedented times.

As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest, Shri Sanjiv Puri spoke about accepting change.

The top rank holders across schools, were felicitated with Gold Medals by the Chief Guest for Academic Excellence. (List attached for reference)

Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J.

Quote by the Vice Chancellor:

“Stick to the fight when you are hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst you must not quit.”

Quote by the Chief Guest: